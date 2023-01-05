The following post contains spoilers from season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.

Can’t get enough of Ginny & Georgia after bingeing season 2? Us Weekly is breaking down the biggest twists and turns with Brianne Howey after the Thursday, January 5, drop.

The second installment of the Netflix series picked up where season 1 ended — with mother-daughter duo Georgia (Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry) on the outs after the teenager discovered her mom had killed her stepfather Kenny before their move to Wellsbury. While it took several episodes for Ginny to warm up to her mother again after she ran away with brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) to her dad Zion’s (Nathan Mitchell) place, Howey wasn’t too worried that the duo would make amends.

“With Georgia, this is a woman with a plan and where there’s a will, there’s a way. Once Georgia sets her mind to something, it might take a minute, but there was nothing Georgia was more determined to do than get back on track with Ginny,” Howey told Us.

Their reconciliation is emotional — and so is the majority of the season as Ginny engages in self-harm. Howey praised her on-screen daughter’s work in the heavy scenes.

“I think we already have this history between not only our characters but ourselves as friends and as actors,” she explained. “And luckily with Toni, I just feel like we have such a safe space with each other that we’re really able to kind of jump right into the deep end with some of these incredibly difficult scenes and have these really nuanced conversations surrounding really, really difficult subjects. I’m super grateful to her for that. She’s also just a wonderful scene partner who’s always present and there for me. So the second we both get there, we’re kind of locked and loaded and it’s a safe space to play and take risks and I know that we have each other’s backs, so that always helps.”

As Ginny gets help, her therapist has Georgia join one session, a big moment for Howey and the character.

“It’s an eye-opening, huge, huge breakthrough moment for Georgia to begin to see A) Ginny as someone other than a mini-me version of Georgia. And B) to see Ginny as this adult who’s growing up and has her own thoughts and opinions that are incredibly valid and Georgia has to try really hard to stop and listen and understand,” she noted.

Outside of motherhood, Georgia spends season 2 gearing up to marry Paul (Scott Porter) while trying to keep her secrets (including Kenny’s murder and framing Austin’s father, Gil) hidden from her soon-to-be spouse. The season 2 finale features their wedding — complete with an over-the-top dress — that is ruined after the vows when Georgia is arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller. (Georgia kills frenemy Cynthia’s terminally ill husband after learning Cynthia blocked Gil’s application to move to Wellsbury.)

“Did you believe it? She’s coming from a good place. She’s trying to put this man out of his misery and she’s trying to help this woman move on and not feel guilty about it and try to keep this pristine image of Zach’s father for Zach. But yes, that’s exactly what ruins the house of cards,” Howey told Us of her reaction to Georgia finally getting caught for a crime.

The dress, meanwhile, required the actress to have “more fittings for that dress than I’ve had for anything in my entire life.”

“I remember the day Sarah Lampert, our creator, texted me saying, ‘I think I want Georgia to have a blue dress.’ And I thought it was the most perfect genius idea. I had just gotten married,” Howey continued. “So I had all these wedding dresses on my mind and not a single one I thought could work for Georgia because they were two simple, too understated. There was no dress I ever came across that I thought would do Georgia’s wedding justice. So once she said she knew she wanted a blue one, I knew we were on the right track. And then they found this epic, I don’t know, 10-15 foot train ball gown that was so big that Ginny didn’t even fit in the aisle.”

Ginny & Georgia is streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for more from Howey: