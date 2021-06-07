Amber Riley

The actress, who starred as Mercedes Jones, made it clear in June 2020 that she doesn’t “give a s—t” about the ongoing conversation surrounding Michele’s behavior.

“I’m not going to say she’s racist. … I wish Lea Michele well, I hope that she has an amazing pregnancy. I hope that she is grown and that she understands,” she said in an Instagram Live. “The apology she put out, I didn’t read it because I told y’all, I don’t give a s–t about it. She reached out to me, I responded to her. That’s where it ends for me. I ain’t talked to that girl in two years. I have no hatred or ill-will on that end.”