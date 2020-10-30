Plot twist! Instead of dressing up to celebrate Halloween, the Good Morning America cohosts had children dress up as them instead.

“Kids are taking over Times Square for #HalloweenonGMA,” the morning show tweeted on Friday, October 30, alongside a video of children dressed as Michael Strahan, Cecilia Vega and George Stephanopoulos.

“It’s Halloween, which means, let’s celebrate!” the little one mimicking the former athlete, 48, said in the clip. He proceeded to do a touchdown dance and spike a football, then opened his suit jacket to reveal candy bars.

Vega’s look-alike turned down the offer for a sweet treat, saying, “Candy is for kids.” As for Stephanopoulos’ mini-me, he pulled out a newspaper and gushed, “Wait, this just in, breaking news. Kids are taking over Halloween! Well, it’s about time.”

The little ones went on to wear costumes — a Mandolorian outfit for Strahan, a Joe Exotic look for Vega, 43, and a pumpkin-patterned tie for Stephanopoulos, 59.

As for Ginger Zee, the meteorologist, 39, shared weather updates while two kids dressed as Batman danced around in front of her map.

Last year, the ABC personalities paid tribute to their favorite ‘70s stars with a disco-themed Halloween celebration. The All Too Human author acted as the DJ, saying, “At studio 44, The Bee Gees, Liza Minnelli, Olivia Newton-John, Donna Summers, Sonny and Cher and The Village People. Our disco partying just getting started!”

The Grease star, 72, gushed over Zee’s Xanadu look in a video at the time. “Hi GMA! This is Olivia Newton-John. I want to wish you a happy Halloween. And Ginger, you’re looking great in those skates,” the actress said. “I wish I could be there to dance with you.”

As for Robin Roberts, she was recovering from a head cold in October 2019 but said there was “no way” she’d miss the festive fun as the late Summers.

“Our producers have been working hard on this for weeks,” the From the Heart author, 59, said. “My glam-fam, always thankful for them, but really thankful today, wait until you see how they transform me. … There’s going to be some dancing this morning!”

