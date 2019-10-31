Good morning from Studio 44! Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee, George Stephanopoulos and the Good Morning America cohosts paid tribute to their favorite ‘70s stars with a disco-themed Halloween show on Thursday, October 31.

“At studio 44, The Bee Gees, Liza Minnelli, Olivia Newton-John, Donna Summers, Sonny and Cher and The Village People,” Stephanopoulos, who is acting as the DJ for the festivities, declared as his cohosts danced to “Celebration” by Kool l& The Gang. “Our disco partying just getting started!”

Zee, for her part, rolled into the studio dresses as Newton-John’s character from the movie Xanadu, which hit theaters in 1980. The Grease star approved of the costume in a video shared on the broadcast.

“Hi GMA! This is Olivia Newton-John. I want to wish you a happy Halloween. And Ginger, you’re looking great in those skates!” the 71-year-old actress said in the clip. “I wish I could be there to dance with you. Have a wonderful time!”

Roberts, meanwhile, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her Thursday morning prayer as she got ready for the Halloween show in her dressing room.

“Thankful Thursday! I’m am thankful that I’m feeling better from my head cold. There was no way I was going to miss the big GMA Halloween extravaganza,” the host declared via Instagram. “Our producers have been working hard on this for weeks. My glam-fam, always thankful for them, but really thankful today, wait until you see how they transform me. … There’s going to be some dancing this morning!”

Roberts dazzled in a sparkly outfit as she channeled the late Donna Summer. The “Last Dance” songstress was known as the “Queen of Disco” during the late 1970s.

Over at the Today show, they were also feeling the ‘70s vibes with an “Everybody Dance” theme, which included another tribute to Newton-John — Savannah Guthrie as Grease’s Sandy and Carson Daly as Danny Zuko!

Scroll through to see all of the epic costumes from GMA: