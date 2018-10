Good Morning America celebrated Throwback Thursday a day early! The cohosts of the ABC morning show rang in Halloween 2018 with epic ‘80s TV-inspired costumes on Wednesday, October 31.

“Best decade ever!” Michael Strahan exclaimed at the top of the show.

NBC’s Today show cohosts also took on the ‘80s this year.

Scroll down to see photos of the GMA cohosts dressed as their favorite TV characters!