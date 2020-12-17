Everything the OG ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast Has Said About the HBO Max Reboot

Penn’s Intrigued

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December 2019, the actor added that he’d have to “think” about returning.

“Could Dan Humphrey …? I don’t … That’s a message I gotta put at the top of my inbox, you know, to think about,” he said. “I have not had conversations with any of the creators yet, but you know …”

The You star addressed the series again during a reunion with Crawford for Variety’s Actors on Actors issue in June 2020.

“Dude, I’m so interested to see what it’s like. I wish them well,” Badgley told his former costar. “I really am also interested to see how people react to it.”