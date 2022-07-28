Where Did Season 1 Leave Off?

After a rocky start to the Gossip Girl blog, Kate (Tavi Gevinson) entered into a strange arrangement with Julien (Jordan Alexander). Julien promised to send in all the dirt on her friends, though she claimed that she wouldn’t always tell the truth, and she vowed to keep trying to uncover Gossip Girl’s true identity.

Max (Thomas Doherty) agreed to be part of a throuple with Aki (Evan Mock) and Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), while Obie (Eli Brown) moved on with a state senator’s daughter named Grace (Anna van Patten). Obie also encouraged Julien to let him go.

Zoya (Whitney Peak) got to stay in New York City with her dad, Nick (Johnathan Fernandez), after Julien’s dad, Davis (Luke Kirby), gave them money to maintain their apartment. Kate criticized Nick for compromising his principles, but he told her to stay away from him. Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) decided to plot a coup against Julien, while Luna (Zión Moreno) declined to make her relationship official with her upstate boy toy.

In October 2021, Safran confirmed that season 2 will take place in the second semester of the same school year covered by season 1, running from January to May in the characters’ timeline. This period will include a prom episode.