Who Is Hosting?

Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the Grammys for the first time. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch corona),’” the Daily Show host quipped in a statement in November 2020.