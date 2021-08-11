‘Bachelorette’ Past

According to Greg, he was nominated by his sister for Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, but opted not to go because he was “extremely young” and it wasn’t the “right time” for him.

“They then reached out to me for it was Clare’s season, ended up calling me. I had no idea who the Bachelorette was going to be,” he said of the 2020 season, noting he found out it was Clare Crawley three days before he left to shoot the show. Production was subsequently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and Greg opted not to return when production picked up in July 2020. “I wanted to do it if I truly saw myself with the girl. And I just didn’t feel like it was a good result.”