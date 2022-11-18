“Love and adore you, always and forever, @EllenPompeo 💛,” Kate Walsh, who portrays Addison Montgomery on the medical drama and its previous Private Practice spinoff, wrote via Instagram comment on Thursday, November 17. “Never goodbye… just a see ya later, doll 🥰.”
“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons,” Pompeo captioned an Instagram snap. “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”
“Love and adore you, always and forever, @EllenPompeo 💛,” Kate Walsh, who portrays Addison Montgomery on the medical drama and its previous Private Practice spinoff, wrote via Instagram comment on Thursday, November 17. “Never goodbye… just a see ya later, doll 🥰.”
“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons,” Pompeo captioned an Instagram snap. “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”
The 56-year-old Disenchantedstar added: “It's amazing, the power of that show and how long it's lasted and the impact it's had around the world. It’s changed my life profoundly and my family’s.”
Scroll below to see how Grey’s Anatomy stars are reacting to Pompeo’s — and Meredith Grey’s — departure:
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Shonda Rhimes
“What a wild ride these past 19 seasons have been. None of it could have been possible without the incomparable @ellenpompeo, the one and only Meredith Grey,” the Grey’s Anatomy creator wrote via Instagram. “This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see ya later! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for Ellen, Meredith and Grey Sloan Memorial.”
Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Kate Walsh
Walsh, who returned to Grey-Sloan Memorial during season 18 and season 19, proclaimed via Instagram she’ll see her former colleague again soon.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Patrick Dempsey
The Made of Honor actor joked to Kimmel that Pompeo must have a “full hospital” worth of medical supplies in her house based on set props.