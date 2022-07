Daniel ‘Blue’ Kwan

Deadline confirmed on July 27 that the Glee alum will be portraying Blue, the fifth and final new resident. “Blue is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything,” per ABC’s character description. “A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.” He is known as a sharp-witted, impatient but brilliant aspiring doctor.