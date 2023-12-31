Hallmark Channel is jam-packed with new Christmas movies every season, but what about New Year’s films? Yes, the network has a few magical tales for that holiday as well!
The first New Year’s-themed movie premiered in 2008 and it wasn’t until nearly 10 years later that viewers got another film focused on the December 31 or January 1 event. 2017’s Royal New Year’s Eve centers around a prince and his unlikely princess falling in love on the special night.
“I love fairy tales, I found them beautiful [growing up]. I love the suspense and I love smiling and crying at all the right moments,” Royal New Year’s Eve star Jessy Schram said during a behind-the-scenes interview in December 2017. “It’s fun to get to play the twinkle in someone else’s eyes.”
The following year, Adelaide Kane made her Hallmark debut in A Midnight Kiss, which focuses on the planning of an epic New Year’s Eve party.
Scroll down for the complete list of Hallmark New Year’s-themed movies, ranked from festive to full-on magic: