Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Yes, Hallmark Channel Is Also the Home of Festive New Year’s-Themed Movies — Here’s the Best Films

By
Yes, Hallmark Channel Is Also the Home of Festive New Years-Themed Movies — Here’s the Best Films
4
Bettina Strauss/Crown Media

Hallmark Channel is jam-packed with new Christmas movies every season, but what about New Year’s films? Yes, the network has a few magical tales for that holiday as well!

The first New Year’s-themed movie premiered in 2008 and it wasn’t until nearly 10 years later that viewers got another film focused on the December 31 or January 1 event. 2017’s Royal New Year’s Eve centers around a prince and his unlikely princess falling in love on the special night.

“I love fairy tales, I found them beautiful [growing up]. I love the suspense and I love smiling and crying at all the right moments,” Royal New Year’s Eve star Jessy Schram said during a behind-the-scenes interview in December 2017. “It’s fun to get to play the twinkle in someone else’s eyes.”

Niall Matter, Rachel Boston Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, New York, USA - 20 Oct 2022

Related: Hallmark Channel Stars Confess Their Favorite Christmas Movie Trope

The following year, Adelaide Kane made her Hallmark debut in A Midnight Kiss, which focuses on the planning of an epic New Year’s Eve party.

lululemon

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

Scroll down for the complete list of Hallmark New Year’s-themed movies, ranked from festive to full-on magic:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!