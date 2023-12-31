Hallmark Channel is jam-packed with new Christmas movies every season, but what about New Year’s films? Yes, the network has a few magical tales for that holiday as well!

The first New Year’s-themed movie premiered in 2008 and it wasn’t until nearly 10 years later that viewers got another film focused on the December 31 or January 1 event. 2017’s Royal New Year’s Eve centers around a prince and his unlikely princess falling in love on the special night.

“I love fairy tales, I found them beautiful [growing up]. I love the suspense and I love smiling and crying at all the right moments,” Royal New Year’s Eve star Jessy Schram said during a behind-the-scenes interview in December 2017. “It’s fun to get to play the twinkle in someone else’s eyes.”

Related: Hallmark Channel Stars Confess Their Favorite Christmas Movie Trope There are a few elements that Hallmark Channel viewers can count on when they snuggle in to watch a holiday film — and the actors and actresses have come to expect the classic moments too. While celebrating 2022’s Countdown to Christmas launch at Radio City Music Hall in New York City last month, Us Weekly […]

The following year, Adelaide Kane made her Hallmark debut in A Midnight Kiss, which focuses on the planning of an epic New Year’s Eve party.

Scroll down for the complete list of Hallmark New Year’s-themed movies, ranked from festive to full-on magic: