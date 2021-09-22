October
Friday, October 22
You, Me & The Christmas Trees
Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey
Saturday, October 23
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
Saturday, October 23 (Movies & Mysteries)
Christmas in My Heart
Stars: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sunday, October 24
The Santa Stakeout
Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano
Friday, October 29
Christmas in Harmony
Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace
Saturday, October 30
Coyote Creek Christmas
Stars: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey
Saturday, October 30
The Christmas Promise (Movies & Mysteries)
Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyson Holt
Sunday, October 31
Christmas Sail
Stars: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O’Quinn