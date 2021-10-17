‘Halloweentown’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kimberly J. Brown

Following her role as the oldest Piper child in the Cromwell family, Brown returned for Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge and Halloweentown High. She was recast by Sara Paxton in the 2004 final movie, Return to Halloweentown.

Since then, Brown appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Low Winter Sun, Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder and General Hospital.

In 2016, the The Baby-Sitters Club alum cowrote a children’s book called Poppin’s Pumpkin Patch Parade. She also helps run an Etsy shop that sells Halloweentown-themed merchandise for fans.

She confirmed her relationship with former costar Kountz in 2017.