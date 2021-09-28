Get your hands on a piece of movie magic! Prop Store is auctioning off iconic memorabilia from fan-favorite films this November.

More than 1,000 unique items from some of the most classic movies will be available to bidders online during the store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, taking place from November 9 to November 11. The offerings range in price from a few hundred dollars all the way up to $414,000.

Some of the hot ticket items — worth over $7.6 million combined — include a light-up ILM X-wing miniature from 1983’s Star Wars: Episode VI, Return of the Jedi. Bidders can also try their luck for a lenticular Mattel hoverboard from 1989’s Back to the Future Part II, autographed by Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) himself.

Fans of the wizarding world of Hogwarts have the chance to take home several pieces of the Harry Potter universe, including a Gryffindor House robe from the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II. The prop — which viewers saw worn by stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint throughout the movie series — is valued between $13,800 and $20,700.

The auction also includes Will Ferrell‘s festive costume from 2003’s Elf, Tom Hanks‘ volleyball sidekick Wilson from 2000’s Cast Away, Freddy Kruger’s razor finger glove from 1987’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Juliet costume from 1998’s Shakespeare in Love.

Bids can be placed on these one-of-a-kind items from anywhere in the world, either by phone or online beginning October 12. Last year, the U.K. auction saw the lightsaber used by Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith sell for a jaw-dropping $201,000.

While plenty of movie lovers have their eyes on these impressive options, some of the items sold will be raising money for worthy causes. Among some of the charities benefitting from the auction are the U.K.’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, which will receive proceeds from an artist’s proof “shield” sculpture by the artist Schoony, valued between $6,900 and $9,600. A Lindy Hemming hand-painted costume design for Wonder Woman’s (Gal Gadot) Schloss party dress from Wonder Woman (2017) is expected to sell between $4,140 and 6,900, with all hammer price proceeds to be donated to BAFTA.

Keep scrolling to see some of the memorabilia available for purchase and visit Prop Store’s website to register for the auction.