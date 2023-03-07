Hayden Panettiere made her first red carpet appearance since the death of her brother, Jansen Panettiere, while attending the premiere of Scream VI.

Hayden, 33 — who reprises her role as Ghostface survivor Kirby in the sixth installment of the horror franchise — attended the world premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Monday, March 6.

The actress, who narrowly avoided being killed by (spoiler alert) Emma Roberts’ and Rory Culkin’s characters in Scream 4, spoke about her return to the franchise after not appearing in the 2022 installment of the fan favorite films.

“I called them up myself and was like, ‘So, you guys don’t happen to want to bring Kirby back, do you?’ the Nashville alum told Good Morning America in July 2022 about coming back for the sixth movie. “I wanted to be in it that badly.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Though the actress was careful not to reveal any spoilers about the upcoming movie, which also stars Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and more, she told the morning show, “I don’t think anyone’s going to be disappointed.”

Franchise screenwriter and producer Kevin Williamson, for his part, told Variety in January: “There’s so much speculation about what her participation is in the movie and I love it. We should just let it live until the movie.”

Hayden’s attendance at the Scream VI premiere marks her first red carpet since mourning the loss of her younger brother, who died last month of an enlarged heart. He was 28 years old.

She first broke her silence regarding her brother’s death hours before the premiere during an interview with Good Morning America. “He’s right here with me,” she said at the time.

“Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications,” the Disney Channel alum’s family — mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere and sister Hayden — said in a statement to Us Weekly on February 27, days after his passing on February 19.

The Last Day of Summer actor died at his home in Nyack, New York, per a police report obtained by Us Weekly at the time. Jansen, who was also an artist, was supposed to attend a business meeting with a friend that day. The pal grew worried after Jansen missed their appointment and found him “sitting upright in a chair unresponsive” when checking on the New York native at his home.

He was pronounced dead after CPR was administered.

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” Jansen’s family said in their statement to Us. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

They added: “We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much, Jansen, and you will be in our hearts forever.”