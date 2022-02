A Musical Spell

Parker teased during a February 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she will be teaming up with Midler and Najimy for another musical performance in the new film.

“Yes, there will be a number! Of course there will be a number — a number or two,” she quipped, noting that shooting the sequel was “amazing and funny.”

The trio previously wowed fans with “I Put a Spell on You” in the original movie.