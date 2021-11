New Cast Members Running Amok

The streaming platform revealed a slate of star-studded cast members who were joining the sequel. Per an October 2021 Twitter announcement, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen had booked roles in the project.