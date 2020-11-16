Daniel Stern

Stern starred on The Wonder Years and appeared in City Slickers in between Home Alone and Home Alone 2. After playing airhead Marv in both films, he appeared in Rookie of the Year, Viva Las Vegas, A Previous Engagement and reprised his role as Phil Berquist in City Slickers II. The Maryland native has also starred on Dilbert, Regular Joe, Manhattan and Shrill. Stern is a sculptor who has created pieces for public art projects all over Southern California. He has been married to Laure Mattos since 1980. The pair share three children, including son Henry Stern who is a California State Senator.