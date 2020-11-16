Gerry Bamman

Bamman’s Uncle Frank was not a fan of his nephew Kevin, but he did like free trips from his brother Peter. The Kansas native has also starred in The Bodyguard, The Puppet Masters, Great Expectations, Superstar and Around the Bend. He had a recurring role on Law & Order as Stan Gillum and later Judge Thomas Everton. The actor has many stage credits to his name, including a role in The Merchant of Venice and An Enemy of the People. Bamman has one son from a previous relationship.