John Heard

After his role as Kevin’s dad, Peter McCallister, Heard starred in Radio Flyer, Gladiator, The Pelican Brief, The Guardian, The Lucky Ones, Pray for Rain and Living Among Us. The Washington D.C. native’s TV credits include, The Client, The Sopranos, Jack & Bobby, Prison Break and a guest appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles. The actor died after suffering a heart attack brought on by heart disease in July 2017. He was 71. He is survived by his three children, two sons and one daughter.