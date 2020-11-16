Macaulay Culkin

The child star appeared in My Girl and Wish Kid before reprising his role as Kevin McCallister in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Culkin then starred in The Good Son, Richie Rich and Saved! The actor had a recurring role on Kings, Robot Chicken and The Jim Gaffigan Show before returning to film in Changeland. He is set to appear in season 10 of American Horror Story in 2021. The New York native launched the comedy brand Bunny Ears in 2017, which has a website, podcast and video content. Culkin dated Mila Kunis for nearly nine years before their January 2011 split. He has been dating Brenda Song since June 2017.