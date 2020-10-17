‘Home Improvement’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Zachery Ty Bryan

The Colorado native appeared on many TV shows following Home Improvement, including Boston Public, Family Law and Veronica Mars. He landed movie roles in Longshot, Slammed and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, among others. He married Carly Matros in 2007 and the pair share four children: twin daughters, Taylor Simone Bryan and Gemma Rae Bryan, born in 2014, daughter Jordana Nicole Bryan, born in 2016, and son Pierce, born in 2019. In October 2020, Bryan was charged with assault and strangulation for allegedly trying to choke his girlfriend in an apartment in Eugene, Oregon.