Tom’s Disposition

The Housewife and the Hustler included Tom’s September 23, 2020, deposition tape, in which the former lawyer admitted he was broke. “At one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money,” he said, pausing frequently when he spoke.

Erika, meanwhile, was subpoenaed to give a deposition about their finances in May 2020 and September 2020, but both of her hearing dates were postponed.