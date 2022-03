Does Clayton Turn on Gabby?

In the promos, it appears that Clayton tells Gabby, “I’ve given you everything. Did you just play me the entire time?” When asked whether fans are to assume that’s who he is speaking to, Clayton told Glamour: “What you see is what you see. Those words that I said … people will see who they were said to at the end of it all. But I really can’t speak on that right now, but it will be apparent once the show airs.”