Shutting Down the Theories

According to Clayton, fans will get answers at After the Final Rose — and they will be surprised.

“Nobody has the slightest clue of what’s going to happen. Again, I’m online a lot and I’ll just say that I haven’t even seen one person get it right,” he said on “Off the Vine” in March. “That’s the way I’ll tease it. Everyone’s making these judgments, and no one was even close to correctly pinning what happened. I would just tell people to reserve judgment until they see the full story and then I think people will understand why I’ve done everything that I’ve done.”