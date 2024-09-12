Paramount+’s JonBenét Ramsey show has people talking about how much the cast resembles their real-life counterparts.

The upcoming eight-episode limited series will cover the Ramsey family before and after JonBenét’s 1996 murder. JonBenét Ramsey specifically centers around parents John and Patsy dealing with the loss of their child as an investigation questions their involvement in her death.

“At the heart of the series, it is the story of Patsy and John Ramsey,” read a September 2024 press release. “Exploring the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people — as husband and wife, as mother and father — who had committed themselves and their children to building the narrative of a perfect, privileged life only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996.”

After JonBenét’s murder, Patsy and John were suspected of being involved, and a grand jury voted to indict the pair in 1999. The indictment was never signed by the Boulder district attorney, however, because there was a lack of evidence. The couple were exonerated in 2008 when DNA testing helped investigators determine that the DNA found on JonBenét’s body was from an unrelated male.

True crime fans have also speculated that JonBenét’s brother, Burke Ramsey, killed her, which he has continued to deny. At the time of JonBenét’s murder, her mother was in remission from stage IV ovarian cancer. Patsy was diagnosed with cancer again in 2002 and died at age 49 four years later.

John, meanwhile, married Jan Rousseaux in 2011 and has remained determined to solve his daughter’s case.

Patsy and John are set to be played by Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen, respectively. The series also stars Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill, Owen Teague, Shea Whigham and Will Patton. The role of Burke has yet to be cast.

Keep scrolling to see how the cast of JonBenét Ramsey compares to the people involved in the case: