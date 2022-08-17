Ivan Hall Reveals If He Regrets Labeling Bachelorette Rachel a 'Red Flag'

Whether Nate Will be the Bachelor

Many members of Bachelor Nation have been rooting for Nate Mitchell to be the next lead, but some fans aren’t so sure after he was accused of two-timing his former flames — and allegedly hiding the fact that he has a daughter.

Ivan believes that Nate has “had the best edit by far on Gabby’s side,” adding, “Nobody’s perfect in their dating history. … Would love to just hear his side. And then if did have some wrongdoings, I’m sure he’ll apologize and all that stuff. Would love to see him as the Bachelor.”

Demar added, “It depends on, say if he’s at Men Tell All, like, how he talks and addresses some of these issues that’s coming up — depends on how he sheds light on certain things and how he wants to basically discuss it and be open and honest and genuine and authentic about what’s going on. Not saying [he has to] convince the public, but just educate the public on his side of the story and making sure everything’s linking up, right? There’s still a chance — you never know, the producers might be like, ‘You know what, we still like to have you come back.’ Or they might be like, ‘You know what, this is still too much baggage for us to carry on this next journey with this.’”