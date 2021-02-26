What His Family’s Life Will Look Like Away From the Royals

“[It’s] a slightly different version but a continuation of what we were doing back in the U.K.,” the former helicopter pilot told Corden. “That’s what our life, my life is always going to be about. Meghan signed up to that, and the two of us enjoy doing that. Try to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way that we can.”

He then clarified that he and Meghan were “stepping back rather than stepping down” from their roles within the royal family, adding, “It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic.’ So, I did what any husband and what any father would do, and I was like, ‘I need to get my family out of here.’ But we never walked away.”