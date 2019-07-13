‘Jersey Shore’ Cast, Then and Now

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

Sorrentino entered the Jersey Shore house at age 27, introducing himself as “The Situation” — which was also the nickname for his abs. While he got into many fights with most members of the cast, at the end of the series, he revealed an addiction to subscription drugs and entered rehab in March 2012. He left the center after only a few weeks and relapsed in 2015, entering rehab for a second time. He has remained sober since. Sorrentino has also faced a great deal of legal trouble. In 2014, he was indicted for tax fraud. He pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. He began his eight-month sentence in prison in January 2019, two months after marrying his high school love, Lauren Pesce.