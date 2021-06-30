Katie Thurston Warns Not to Date Thomas on 'BiP,' Details Blake's Video DM

Blake Moynes DMs

Katie previously confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly that she had messaged with Blake Moynes, who appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette, before he crashed her season. During her chat with Nick, Katie revealed that Blake sent her a video message after her exit on Matt James’ season, noting that single men from the Bachelorette franchise often reach out to several Bachelor contestants.

“They send videos because then they disappear, so there’s no, like, evidence. You send the one video like, ‘Hey, just want to say you did really good on Matt’s season, like, good luck,’” she said. “And then the video disappears. There’s no evidence. So no offense to Blake, but he was one of, like, a bunch of them who had done it to either me or other girls, so I was like, ‘Whatever.’ … They’re kind of testing the water. … He wasn’t very obvious with his intentions.”

Katie confirmed to Nick that she sent a video back but insisted their conversation didn’t go very far.