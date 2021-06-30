Katie Thurston Warns Not to Date Thomas on 'BiP,' Details Blake's Video DM

She Didn’t Know About Andrew S. vs. Tre

During Monday’s episode, Andrew Spencer and Tre argued over whether to tell Katie about Thomas’ red flags. She told Nick that she didn’t know about their group date fight until she watched the episode.

“Andrew and Tre going at it. I had no idea that was going on. Like I think very highly of both of them,” she said. “And to see them kind of disagreeing was kind of a shock this episode. … It’s interesting to see the guys, like, interact when I’m not around and to get to watch that for the first time.”