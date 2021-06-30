Bachelorette

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Warns Not to Date Thomas on ‘BiP,’ Talks Blake DMs and Front-Runner Greg: ‘Viall Files’ Revelations

By
Katie Thurston Warns Not to Date Thomas on 'BiP,' Details Blake's Video DM
 Craig Sjodin/ABC (2)
7
1 / 7
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

She Didn’t Know About Andrew S. vs. Tre

During Monday’s episode, Andrew Spencer and Tre argued over whether to tell Katie about Thomas’ red flags. She told Nick that she didn’t know about their group date fight until she watched the episode.

“Andrew and Tre going at it. I had no idea that was going on. Like I think very highly of both of them,” she said. “And to see them kind of disagreeing was kind of a shock this episode. …  It’s interesting to see the guys, like, interact when I’m not around and to get to watch that for the first time.”

Back to top