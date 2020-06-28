“Invincible”

There’s no denying music can be cathartic to listen to during hard times and 2015’s “Invincible” is one of those songs — regardless of what you’ve been through. In fact, of recording the song with Sia, Clarkson told Billboard the year it came out: “Towards the end of ‘Invincible’ it was like I went to church. I was having a good time singing that song. And I love that song — that message is so empowering, and that message is so raw.”

Notable lyrics: “I was running from an empty threat of emptiness / I was running from an empty threat that didn’t exist / I was running from an empty threat of abandonment.”