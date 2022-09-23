Why Did Kelsea Ballerini Leave Twitter?

“Sometimes I try to say the right thing / And it comes out wrong / And Twitter kicked my ass, now it’s one less app on my iPhone,” she continues on “Doin My Best.”

Ballerini made headlines in 2021 when she called out Wallen after a video surfaced of him using the N-word surfaced.

“The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music,” she tweeted at the time. Maren Morris responded to Ballerini, suggesting that if the women did what Wallen did, they’d “be dropped, endorsements lost, social pariahs to music row.”

The “Humble Quest” singer added: “It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

Ballerini told Yahoo that she’s still off the app and doesn’t miss it “at all.”

“I think I’m a chronic people-pleaser, and being an artist and a public person, I’ve really had to learn how to stand up for things that I believe in. But sometimes when you’re doing that, you’re going to stumble and you’re going to do it wrong,” she said. “And, you know, I didn’t do it all the way right. … I think that the intention is one thing, but I think the rebuttal to [that tweet] was my not acknowledging the systematic racism that has occurred — which I fully understand. I stepped back, I listened, I learned. … I got my ass kicked, and I learned a lot from it. And I take ownership of that fully.”