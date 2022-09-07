Finding the funny. Kenan Thompson teased his high energy plans for hosting the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards — and he doesn’t plan to ask his fellow Saturday Night Live costars for a hand.

“I have not been in touch with [previous hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost], necessarily,” the Kenan and Kel alum, 44, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Tuesday, September 6. “I’m going to be pretty straightforward — a good monologue and keeping the energy up will be my approach. I enjoy honoring artistry and creativity.”

Thompson added that he feels “great” about hosting the show on Monday, September 12.

“There’s a great team that’s involved. I definitely don’t feel like I’m floating out there by myself. I’m really excited about it. There’s some great pieces coming together,” he continued. “For me, [the biggest challenge is] waiting. Waiting on the day, waiting on the moment, waiting on that first laugh. Getting into it and getting it done. Everything else are things I’ve been doing all my life — rehearsals, writing.”

Earlier that day, Thompson teased that had reached out to Lizzo to join him on stage during the show. “It’s coming together, kind of,” he confessed during an appearance on Today, describing the evening’s musical number as “an eclectic mix of tunes.”

He continued: “I think you’ve got to have some music. It’s the Academy. You need something grandiose.”

Though this is his first time hosting the awards show, Thompson is no stranger to the Emmy awards. Over the course of his year, the comedian has earned six nominations, including three Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nods for his work on SNL and one Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for his self-titled sitcom.

As he prepares to head into his 20th season on SNL, the Mighty Ducks actor explained that he has no plans to walk away from the variety show. “My mentality [is], ‘It’s just nice to be asked back,'” he told Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “That’s been this ongoing thing, like, ‘Who am I to deny them when they call?’ It’s such an institution. But it’s my home and it’s nice to have stability in life.”

Thompson echoed those comments while speaking with the L.A. Times. “I keep joking that they will have to throw me out of there one of these days,” he explained. “I’ve never been in a situation where I’m invited back an exuberant amount of times. There’s really no negatives, other than it’s highly stressful and emotional. It’s better than being out of town.”

