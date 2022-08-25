It’s about damn time! Lizzo was showered with a whopping six Emmy nominations — her first.

The “Tempo” singer’s reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — in which 13 dancers competed for 10 spots on Lizzo’s upcoming tour — scored a Primetime Emmy nod for Outstanding Competition Program, as well as five Primetime Creative Arts Emmy nominations: Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

The “Good as Hell” artist, 34, celebrated the recognition immediately after the 2022 nominations were announced last month.

“WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED,” Lizzo captioned a series of photos and videos via Instagram on July 12. “My grrrls … we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE!“

She continued: “BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾 YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!”

Though the nods may be Lizzo’s first Emmy nominations, the flautist is already the recipient of three Grammy Awards, with her 2019 album, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), earning the golden gramophone for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2020 Grammys. The “Juice” singer’s smash hit “Truth Hurts” also won big on Music’s Biggest Night as she took home the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance that same year, along with Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome.”

Lizzo’s wild success didn’t stop there: In addition to even more accolades — including a Billboard Music Award, multiple Soul Train Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards and more — the Michigan native also earned a Guinness World Record for “Truth Hurts,” which spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She tied Iggy Azalea for the most weeks on the chart at No. 1 “for a rap single by a female artist.”

Lizzo — who frequently bares it all via Instagram — has often discussed feeling empowered in her skin after growing up as “a fat Black girl in Houston,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019, noting that she “didn’t see myself in magazines” as she was coming of age. Eventually, however, the “Boys” artist took control of her own image.

“I was like, ‘You know what, bitch? I want to be a sex symbol!’” Lizzo declared to Us. “I said that to myself when I was like 22, 23. And I really started to embrace the sexiness about me, not just the cuteness or the beauty. I started to work on it more and more, and I realized the vulnerability that I show when I’m naked is my greatest strength.”

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air live on NBC Monday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will also be available to stream via Peacock.