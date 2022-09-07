1. ‘Saturday Night Live’ is Not His First Sketch Show

Nearly 10 years before he made his SNL debut, Thompson made his television debut in 1994 as one of the original cast members of Nickelodeon’s All That. His time on the beloved children’s show sparked the spinoffs Good Burger and Kenan and Kel, both of which he starred in opposite costar Kel Mitchell. “I enjoyed running around and noticing that people were smiling at what I was doing,” he told Variety in August 2022. “I did enjoy amusing people, playing around. So, it’s easy for me to still feel young, even though I look back and there’s, like, 30 years of work back there.”