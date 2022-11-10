A Change of Heart

“I flew all the way to Florida to try on the Marilyn dress. They were not going to let me wear this dress, they were not even going to let me try it on until Kris Jenner calls,” Kim told the cameras. “And I was like, ‘Please mom if you let this happen, I will marry you.’ I would have done anything.”

She added: “I was there screaming to her on the phone going, ‘I will pay for it. I will fly to Florida and do an appearance at Ripley’s.’ And she is just like, ‘Shut up.’ She kept muting them [to tell me to shut up].”