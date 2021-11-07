Who is Richard Williams?

The father of the Williams sisters was known as a visionary who saw his daughters’ success before anyone else could, which is something Smith admired about the patriarch.

“The first time we talked, I saw a little bit of a flash,” the Independence Day actor told Entertainment Weekly in November 2021. “He was one of the most misunderstood people during that time. Nobody got it.”

Richard was also an imposing presence, which is why Smith gained weight to play the role. “[He] was a big, athletic man, and I wanted to really capture that strength,” the Hitch actor noted.