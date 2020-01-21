A scripted smooch! Kit Harington was spotted on the set of Marvel’s Eternals film and — spoiler alert — was seen filming a kissing scene with costar Gemma Chan!

Harington, 33, was filming part of the hotly anticipated project in London with Chan, 37, on Saturday, January 18. The Game of Thrones alum and Crazy Rich Asians actress play love interests Dane Whitman and Sersi, respectively.

In August 2019, it was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo that Harington would be joining Eternals. Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek are also involved.

The English actor dished on what fans can expect of his Eternals character while speaking at the NEXT conference last October. “I’m going off to play a superhero, which is cool. Can’t really tell what I can say about it. So next year looks exciting,” he said at the time. “I’d say it’s trying to choose things as far from Jon Snow as possible, but I’m back to a superhero. He’s got a sword, so, you know.”

Harington played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, which aired between 2011 to 2019. He spoke to Variety in May 2019 about bidding farewell to his beloved character, saying, “I took off the costume, and it felt like my skin was being peeled away. I was very emotional. It felt like someone was shedding me of something.”

Before Game of Thrones’ series finale aired, Harington secretly checked into treatment for stress and alcohol abuse. The actor’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that Harington “decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

The following month, a source exclusively told Us that Harington “was in a very bad place mentally for years before seeking treatment.” The Pompeii star was “always in his head about everything and it gave him a lot of anxiety.”

