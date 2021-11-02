Top 5

Kristen Stewart’s ‘Spencer’ Is the Princess Diana Movie We’ve Been Waiting For: Everything to Know

Becoming Diana, the Mother

Stewart admitted that she tapped into her maternal side to play Princess Diana. “The whole thing about watching her, within that space when her children are close to her, it’s a nucleus,” Stewart told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “It’s a three-headed animal, sort of an unstoppable beast.”

She added that after doing her research on Diana, she found that she was “so unconditionally herself when she is with her kids.” It made the actress realize the mother-son bond between Diana and sons Prince William and Prince Harry was “what we are protecting here.”

