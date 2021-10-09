The Legacy

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly in October 2021, Stewart admitted that she could see herself in parts of the late princess. “I have experienced people kind of wanting to come in, but there is no comparison to this particular woman, in terms of that fervent desire to have her and know her,” the actress noted.

Though she was young when Diana’s death shook the globe, Stewart knew this would be the role of a lifetime. “I knew even before I read the script,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘You’re not going to say no to this, because who would you be in that case?’ I absolutely would have felt like such a coward. Especially given that I’m such an outsider. I’m not from the U.K., I don’t have any particular investment in the royal family. So I was kind of this really clean slate, and then could absorb her in a way that actually felt very instinctive, you know?”