Pumping the Brakes

During her On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview on September 9, Kris explained why now was the right time to move on. “I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit … figure out what our next steps are,” she explained. “We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful for every single moment and everyone we work with.”