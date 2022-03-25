Olivia Olson

Olson played Sam’s love interest, and musical pageant partner Joanna in Love Actually. She was 11 years old when she nabbed the role. The L.A. native reunited with her movie beau, Brodie-Sangster, on Phineas and Ferb in 2008 and voiced Vanessa until its 2015 end. He other voice work includes Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls and Fast & Furious Spy Racers. The actress released her first solo album, Nowhere Land, in 2018 and a year later she competed on The X Factor: Celebrity. She has several upcoming roles and in 2020, released the short film, Grapefruit the Musical. She frequently shares photos with her boyfriend via Instagram.