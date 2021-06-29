Reality TV ‘Love Island’ Season 3: Meet the Cast, See Their Photos By Sarah Hearon 3 hours ago Christian Longnecker. CBS 12 1 / 12 Christian Longnecker Age: 24 Job: Coffee Company Owner Hometown: Oahu, HI Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News