‘Lucifer’ Season 6: Everything We Know About the Final Season

The end is near. Netflix’s Lucifer will end with season 6, but there’s still plenty that the drama needs to address before closing the doors of Hell.

Star Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, warned fans that the sixth season goes beyond what he expected.

“I honestly feel like the territory we covered in season 6 is somewhere we’ve never been before, especially performing the character of Lucifer,” the British actor, 42, told TV Guide. “There was a dynamic that I’d not touched on before and how it echoed Lucifer’s feelings of abandonment in the first five seasons. season 6 holds up because it was an opportunity for every character in their own way to say goodbye properly, and that never really happens.”

When the last 10 episodes start streaming on Netflix, fans will find that some time has passed since the season 5 finale, which saw Lucifer (Ellis) and his twin, Michael (Ellis), throw down in a deadly battle to take their father’s place and become God. The ongoing battle killed Dan (Kevin Alejandro), and Chloe (Lauren German) was murdered by Michael in the final showdown.

After Chloe’s death, Lucifer returned to Heaven using Mazikeen’s (Lesley-Ann Brandt) magical ring for the first time since he was banished from the Silver City. He passed the jewelry to Chloe to send her back to Earth before he was burned to a crisp — but he didn’t die.

Lucifer flew back down to Earth, where he assembled the flaming sword and cut Michael’s wings off. He showed mercy and declared even Michael deserved a second chance. After his show of power, everyone kneeled before him and it appeared as though Lucifer was the new God.

When the series returns, Lucifer will face a new adversary as he adjusts to his sudden promotion, and while he finally said he loved Chloe, dating God might be different than dating the Devil.

While the detective resigned from the LAPD in anticipation of Lucifer becoming the universe’s head honcho, there will still be a police presence. Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside) is following in the late Dan’s footsteps and training to become a police officer, but the archangel realizes his choice is complicated as a Black man.

Lucifer has some intense stories planned, but Netflix is still letting the hit show have fun in the final season. The third episode will be an animated adventure titled “Yabba Dabba Do Me.”

Like all good things, there will be laughter, but also tears. Ellis teased that the story will get pretty emotional as the series comes to a close.

“I hope that they’ll be sobbing! And I hope their hearts will be filled with joy at same time,” Ellis told TVLine of reaction he anticipates from viewers.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about Lucifer season 6: