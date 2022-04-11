April 2022

One month after Caroline made headlines for pranking her husband on the set of American Idol, she opened up about the origins of their two-decade-long prank war. “The first prank Luke actually pulled, he put Vaseline under my car door handles. And I’d go to class, and it wouldn’t lock,” she recalled to Entertainment Tonight. “I got him back. He lived in a fraternity house, and I broke into his room. I had friends hoist me up and I put a can of tuna in the air vent. But what’s even worse, he never found it. He never asked about it until I told him months later.”

The Best Bad Influence founder also revealed that the country star hasn’t changed much since his college days: “I tell everyone this Luke is the exact same way on stage as he is off. Truly, he is the biggest nut job. He was up this morning drinking too much coffee aggravating me but he’s just how he acts on stage is how he acts at home.”