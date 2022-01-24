What Are the Allegations?

Bennion claimed via Instagram that the Merediths began renovating her kitchen in 2019, informing her that the project would take three weeks and cost $20,000. The price allegedly rose to $25,000 while taping Home Work. It eventually cost more than $39,000 — with much of the sum allegedly going toward fixing the issues created by the project — and took five months to complete. Bennion also claimed that the Merediths created a drainage issue by building a deck over a sprinkler system, which cost $18,000 to repair.

Hawley, meanwhile, alleged that she gave Andy and Candis $45,000 to renovate her home, but after 10 weeks (the project was only slated for four), little work had been completed. The Merediths then allegedly said they needed another $40,000. Hawley claimed that she told the duo not to come back after they asked for more money.

Others who worked with the reality stars, including a local real estate agent, came forward with similar allegations via social media.