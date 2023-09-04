Chip and Joanna Gaines made a splash with their HGTV hit Fixer Upper — and the creation of their Magnolia Network has continued to change the TV landscape.

The couple launched Magnolia Network in January 2022 after exiting HGTV’s Fixer Upper in 2018 after five seasons. When Magnolia premiered the Gaines revived their home renovation hit and renamed it Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

The pair have since developed and highlighted a fresh slate of TV shows available to their viewers, including For the Love of Kitchens, Super Dad and The Retro Plant Shop. In August 2023, Chip and Jo announced that Magnolia Network is developing a roller dancing competition series for Max — adding another unique project to their roster.

“Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone,” Chip and Jo said in a statement. “Kids, adults and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life.”

Scroll down for a breakdown of Magnolia Network’s most unique shows — past and present — that viewers can watch: