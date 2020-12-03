Shiplap for all! Joanna Gaines and husband Chip Gaines are back in action in the first trailer for their new Magnolia Network.

The couple will be stepping back in front of the camera on Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, when their network launches next year. Ahead of its premiere, however, fans can get a sneak peek at the Fixer Upper reboot and more programming from the network on Discovery+ next month.

“What did you do, Chip?” Joanna asked her husband in the first trailer for the network, released on Wednesday, December 2, as the pair stood in front of a rundown house. “I signed us up for another season of Fixer Upper,” Chip responded, smiling at his love.

As the couple eyed the project, the World Needs Who You Were Made to Be author, 42, revealed she has been longing for a comeback.

“Are you serious?” she asked, before letting Chip in on “a little secret” she has been keeping. “I kind of missed it,” she added.

The Capital Gaines author, 46, lovingly called his wife “Babe” before grabbing his hammer and toasting to the couple’s next adventure. “Let’s do it!” Joanna added.

The trailer also featured clips from the slate of shows coming to Magnolia Network. Restoration Road, The Fieldhouse, The Eduardo Garcia Project, The Lost Kitchen and Growing Floret will be featured on the lifestyle channel — and promise a little something for everyone.

The network will also feature Self Employed, Home Work, Home on the Road, and Joanna’s own cooking series, Magnolia Table. “The fact that I get to cook in this kitchen feels like a dream come true,” the mother of five said in the trailer, showing off her TV cooking space.

The couple, who share sons Drake, 15, Duke, 12, and Crew, 2, and daughters Ella, 14, and Emmie Kay, 10, both gushed about their network preview on social media on Wednesday.

“We’ve been dreaming and planning and pouring our hearts into content for @magnolianetwork over the last year,” Joanna wrote on Instagram. “Our network will launch in 2021, but we’re so excited to share a preview of what we’ve been working on this coming January on @discoveryplus.”

The designer explained that starting on January 4, viewers can stream the first season of Magnolia Table and new episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, on Discovery+. The first episodes of 10 of their new shows will also be available to watch before the network launches later that year.

“This has been a labor of love, and we can’t wait for you to watch—stay tuned!” she added.

Chip revealed he is “too excited” in a clip of the couple talking about the Magnolia Network preview on his Instagram. “Things are getting real for @magnolianetwork,” he captioned the video.

Check out more from Magnolia Network when Discovery+ launches on January 4, including episodes of their original shows Super Dad, Point of View and First Time Fixer and documentary special The Courage to Run.

The couple starred on HGTV’s Fixer Upper for five seasons, with its final episode airing in April 2018. Seven months later, the pair announced that they would be returning to TV with their own network. Magnolia Network was set to launch in October 2020, but was pushed to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic.